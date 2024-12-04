3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder and the Jazz have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. The Thunder have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 102-75.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 4-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Utah 4-16, Oklahoma City 15-5

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder's defense has only allowed 104 points per game this season, so the Jazz's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Thunder are probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering the Rockets just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 119-116.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 32 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. His evening made it ten games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Even though they lost, the Thunder were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Rockets only posted 20.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 105-104 to the Lakers.

Oklahoma City's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-5. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16.9. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Jazz when the teams last played back in March, winning 119-107. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 13.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.