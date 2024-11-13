Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Indiana 5-5, Orlando 6-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

What to Know

The Magic will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. The Magic's defense has only allowed 104.8 points per game this season, so the Pacers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Pacers are hoping to do what the Hornets couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to the Magic's winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Magic were the clear victor by a 114-89 margin over the Hornets. Orlando has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Franz Wagner, who went 14 for 25 en route to 32 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 83 points in their last matchup, the Pacers made sure to put some points up on the board against the Knicks on Sunday. The Pacers walked away with a 132-121 win over the Knicks. That looming 132-121 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Indiana yet this season.

The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 assists, and Bennedict Mathurin, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance gave Mathurin a new career-high in threes.

Orlando pushed their record up to 6-6 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Indiana, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Orlando's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

The Magic came up short against the Pacers in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 118-111. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Indiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.