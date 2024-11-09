3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Magic look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 85-72.

The Magic entered the contest with five straight losses and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will the Pelicans hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: New Orleans 3-6, Orlando 3-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.02

What to Know

The Pelicans have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. The Pelicans are expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Pelicans are likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Pelicans fell 131-122 to the Cavaliers. The loss hurts even more since New Orleans was up 48-36 with 6:29 left in the second.

Despite the defeat, the Pelicans had strong showings from Jose Alvarado, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 27 points plus five assists and three steals, and Zion Williamson, who scored 29 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Alvarado also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 118-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers.

New Orleans dropped their record down to 3-6 with the defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-6.

The Pelicans came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting back in April, falling 117-108. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Magic, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.