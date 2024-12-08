Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Phoenix 12-10, Orlando 16-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. The Suns are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Suns came up short against the Heat and fell 121-111.

Royce O'Neale put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 23 points in addition to seven rebounds. Bradley Beal, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Even though they lost, the Suns were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in nine consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Magic last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 102-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 76ers.

Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 12-10. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-9.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Orlando.

The Suns came up short against the Magic when the teams last played back in November, falling 109-99. Can the Suns avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.