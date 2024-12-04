We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn is 9-13 overall and 4-5 at home, while Indiana is 9-13 overall and 2-10 on the road. The Pacers won two of their three meetings last year with the home team winning all three contests.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Indiana is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -2.5

Nets vs. Pacers over/under: 225.5 points

Nets vs. Pacers money line: Nets: +115, Pacers: -135

IND: The Over has hit in three of the last four Pacers games

BRK: The Nets are 11-6-1 against the spread as an underdog

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers enter on a three-game losing streak, but before their current slide, Indiana had won three consecutive games as they've been one of the streakiest teams in the league over the last few weeks. Indiana is off to a slower start than expectations after the Pacers went 47-35 last season and reached the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers return the majority of their lineup from last year's successful season, so although they are 9-13 overall this season, their talent is better than their record.

Indiana is facing another team on a three-game slide with the Nets also dropping three straight, most recently a 128-102 loss to the Bulls on Monday. The Nets have lost their last three games by an average of 19 points. Brooklyn is battling injuries, including leading scorer Cameron Thomas (hamstring) out, while Ben Simmons (knee) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) are questionable, which plays to Indiana's advantage.

Why the Nets can cover

The Pacers haven't covered the spread in any of their last nine contests, last doing so on November 17 in a 119-110 victory over the Heat. Brooklyn is 3-3 against the spread over its last six games. The Nets have had six different leading scorers over their last six games, so they are a difficult team to game plan against. Dariq Whitehead, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, led Brooklyn with 18 points in his fourth career game, and it was just the second game he saw the floor for the Nets this season. Whitehead could provide Brooklyn a lift with more games like that.

Trendon Watford has scored in double-digits in four straight games and is one of eight Nets players averaging at least 8.6 points. Brooklyn has the fifth-best 3-point percentage (38.4%) in the league, and if the Nets knock down some early triples, that could carry them to improve to 12-6-1 ATS as an underdog.

How to make Nets vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Pacers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of simulations?