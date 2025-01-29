We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons. Indiana is 25-20 overall and 12-8 at home, while Detroit is 23-23 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Pacers have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 111-100 road victory on Jan. 16. Indiana is 23-21-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Detroit has one more ATS victory at 24-21-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 7 points in the latest Pistons vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230 points.

Pacers vs. Pistons spread: Pacers -7

Pacers vs. Pistons over/under: 230 points

Pacers vs. Pistons money line: Pacers: -266, Pistons: +215

Pacers vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons lost 110-91 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday as they were outscored in all four quarters. However, Jalen Duren had a productive game with 12 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, while Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 22 points, despite shooting 9 of 26 from the field. The bench also contributed 47 points as Detroit outdueled Cleveland in that regard as the Cavs' reserves had 31 points.

That shows the depth of Detroit, which has veterans like Malik Beasley (16.3 ppg), Tobias Harris (12.6) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) to complement young players like Cunningham and Duren. While the Pistons will have two fewer days of rest than Indiana, which last played on Saturday, that actually favors Detroit in terms of spread success. It is 7-2-1 ATS when at a rest disadvantage -- which is the third-best mark in the NBA -- as the young legs of Detroit seem to recover quicker than most others.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Pacers). They really took it to the San Antonio Spurs for the full four quarters on Saturday, racking up a 136-98 win in Paris, France. The victory as the result of several impressive offensive performances as Tyrese Haliburton went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points, while Pascal Siakam dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

As the offensive explosion indicated, Indiana is one of the most potent teams in the league and is an elite shooting club. It ranks fourth in field goal percentage, fifth in 2-point percentage and eighth in 3-point percentage. Indiana also defends the perimeter well as it ranks among the top 10 clubs in both 3-point makes allowed per game and 3-point percentage allowed. The Pacers have also dominated the spread over the last few weeks, covering in nine of their last 11 outings.

How to make Pacers vs. Pistons picks

