The Philadelphia 76ers (15-20) and the New Orleans Pelicans (7-31) square off in a showdown on Friday evening. The Pelicans are coming off a loss as on Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated New Orleans 119-100. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has won two of its last three matchups. The 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid (foot) is out for Philadelphia.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is at 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Pelicans vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -4.5

Pelicans vs. 76ers over/under: 221.5 points

Pelicans vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -200, New Orleans +166

NO: The Pelicans are 14-23 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers are 13-20-1 against the spread this season

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is a smooth shot creator and ball handler who is ninth in the NBA in points (25.5) with 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He also shoots 33% from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product has scored 25-plus points in three of his last five games. On Jan. 6 against the Suns, Maxey had 31 points and 10 assists.

Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers another three-level scorer. Oubre Jr. logs 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, and the Kansas product has scored 15-plus points in three straight games. In his last outing, Oubre Jr. had 15 points, four assists, two blocks, and two steals.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Guard Dejounte Murray (questionable) is an athletic two-way playmaker. This season, he averages 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. The Washington product has produced at least 20 points and five assists in back-to-back games. On Jan. 7 against the Timberwolves, Murray finished with 29 points, six assists, and six steals.

Guard CJ McCollum is creative offensively with a solid shooting stroke. McCollum averages 22.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. The 33-year-old finished with 20-plus points in six of the last seven matchups, including on Jan. 3 against the Wizards when McCollum tied a career-high with 50 points and knocked down 10 3-pointers.

