Halftime Report

The Pacers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the 76ers 61-50.

The Pacers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Indiana 10-15, Philadelphia 7-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.42

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Pacers since April of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center with a little bit of extra rest. The Pacers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

The 76ers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 236.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 108-100 win over the Bulls on Sunday. That's two games straight that Philadelphia has won by exactly eight points.

Among those leading the charge was Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists. Those 14 assists gave him a new career-high. Paul George, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

The Pacers came into the match on Sunday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell to the Hornets 113-109. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Indiana in their matchups with Charlotte: they've now lost three in a row.

The Pacers' loss came about despite a quality game from T.J. McConnell, who went 14 for 19 en route to 30 points plus six assists and two steals.

The Pacers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Hornets pulled down ten.

Philadelphia's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-15. As for Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

The 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in October, but they still walked away with a 118-114 win. Do the 76ers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pacers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.