Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-7, Philadelphia 3-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Clippers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

If the Clippers beat the 76ers with 104 points on Sunday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. The Clippers took down the Kings 104-88 on Friday. That looming 104-88 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Los Angeles yet this season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers came into Friday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 113-98 win over the Nets on Friday.

The 76ers can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Maxey, who went 11 for 17 en route to 26 points plus five assists and four steals, and Jared McCain, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Maxey also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April. Eric Gordon, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

The 76ers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only pulled down seven.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 10-7 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Philadelphia, their win bumped their record up to 3-12.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Clippers have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.8. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers beat the 76ers 110-98 when the teams last played on November 6th. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.