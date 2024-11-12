Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: New York 4-5, Philadelphia 2-7

What to Know

The New York Knicks are taking a road trip to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers have the home-court advantage, but the Knicks are expected to win by 2.5 points.

The experts predicted the Knicks would be headed in after a victory, but the Pacers made sure that didn't happen. The Knicks took a 132-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers on Sunday.

Despite their defeat, the Knicks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. That's the most assists Brunson has posted since back in April. The team also got some help courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the 76ers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They skirted past the Hornets 107-105. The win was a breath of fresh air for Philadelphia as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

New York's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-5. As for Philadelphia, their victory ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 32.1% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks came out on top in a nail-biter against the 76ers when the teams last played back in May, sneaking past 118-115. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.