Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Utah 9-27, Phoenix 17-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Phoenix Suns at 5:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center.

The Jazz are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Heat 97-92. Utah has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jazz struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Suns, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 123-115 on Thursday. The over/under was set at 238 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Suns' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bradley Beal, who went 11 for 16 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. What's more, Beal also posted a 68.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Devin Booker, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from long range.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 9-27. As for Phoenix, their win bumped their record up to 17-19.

While only the Suns took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 11 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Utah's 29th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 16-12 against the spread).

The Jazz came up short against the Suns when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 134-126. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 11-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Utah.