Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Utah 4-17, Portland 8-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.49

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Trail Blazers are hoping to turn things around on Friday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell victim to a bruising 127-105 defeat at the hands of the Clippers on Tuesday. Portland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. Their painful 133-106 defeat to the Thunder might stick with them for a while. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Utah has suffered against Oklahoma City since March 3, 2023.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 8-14. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 4-17.

Looking forward, the Trail Blazers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Jazz when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 122-114. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.