The Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will face off in an Eastern Conference clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Toronto is 15-32 overall and 11-13 at home, while Chicago is 20-28 overall and 11-12 on the road. Zach LaVine (personal) is out for Chicago, while Gradey Dick (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (hip) are among the players listed as questionable for Toronto.

The Raptors are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Bulls odds, and the over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Raptors vs. Bulls spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors vs. Bulls over/under: 232 points

Raptors vs. Bulls money line: Raptors -163, Bulls +137

Raptors vs. Bulls picks: See picks here

Raptors vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors beat the Wizards 106-82 on Wednesday, running their winning streak to five games. The game was largely over by half when the score had already reached 57-38. The Raptors finished the game with 31 assists and they rank third in the NBA in assists per game overall this season.

Toronto has a balanced offensive unit with RJ Barrett leading the way with 21.7 points per game, but seven other players average at least 9.0 points per game. From a spread standpoint, Toronto has been one of the best NBA teams to bet on this year. The Raptors are 27-18-2 ATS overall and an impressive 16-7-1 ATS at home. See which side to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls struggled last time out, losing 122-100 to the Celtics on Wednesday and stay within the spread as big 14.5-point underdogs. Chicago did spring a big upset over Denver on Monday, beating the Nuggets 129-121 despite being 9.5-point underdogs in that matchup. However, Chicago has lost three out of four overall and has failed to cover in any of those losses.

LaVine is being held off the court in the midst of trade rumors, so it will be up to Nikola Vucevic (19.8 ppg), Coby White (18.2 ppg) and Ayo Dosunmu (12.4 ppg) to carry much of the scoring load. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. The is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bulls vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's 140-100 on top-rated NBA picks since last season.