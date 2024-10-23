The Cleveland Cavaliers will go on the road to open the 2024-25 NBA season when they face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Cleveland lost to Boston in the playoffs last year, and it hired new head coach Kenny Atkinson in the offseason. Toronto enters the campaign in rebuilding mode after going 25-57 last year, missing the postseason. The Cavaliers won two of the three meetings between these teams last year, but they split their two games in Toronto.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 225.5 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -242, Raptors +198

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has completely moved on from its core that won the 2019 NBA Finals, opting to build around a young group of players. The Raptors handed five-year contract extensions to Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, while RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl round out their core. They outscored opponents by 65 points in 234 minutes when they were all on the court together last season.

Barrett averaged 21.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last year, but he is going to miss this game due to a shoulder injury. Barnes and Quickley each averaged more than 18 points per game, while Poeltl pulled down a team-high 8.6 rebounds per game. Toronto is 9-2 in its last 11 home games against Cleveland, including one win last year.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is hungry to get back on the court after losing to Boston in the playoffs last year, and its offensive potential is even higher after hiring Atkinson. He was brought in to take the Cavaliers to the next level with a new offensive approach. They are led by star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, along with big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

They are all signed to long-term deals with Cleveland that will keep them together for at least the next few seasons. Injuries have kept them from reaching their full potential in previous seasons, but they are healthy coming into the campaign. Toronto went 2-18 in its final 20 games last year, covering the spread just five times in its final 17 games.

