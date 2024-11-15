The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors go head-to-head in both teams' second game in the 2024 NBA Cup in an Eastern Conference Group B matchup on Friday night. The Raptors lost to the Bucks, 99-85, on Tuesday in their in-season tournament opener, whereas the Pistons defeated the Heat, 123-121, in overtime on Tuesday. Toronto is 2-10 overall and 2-3 at home, while Detroit is 5-8 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Pistons won the final two meetings against Toronto last season after the Raptors won the previous five head-to-head matchups.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Detroit is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Pistons odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 224.5 points.

Raptors vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -1.5

Raptors vs. Pistons over/under: 224.5 points

Raptors vs. Pistons money line: Pistons: -127, Raptors: +106

DET: The Pistons are 3-2-1 ATS on the road this season

TOR: The Raptors are 4-1 ATS at home this season

Raptors vs. Pistons streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are coming off back-to-back overtime contests against two teams who recently made deep postseason runs despite Detroit coming off one of the worst seasons in NBA history. Detroit defeated Miami, 123-121, in overtime on Tuesday in an NBA Cup contest before falling to the Bucks, 127-100, in overtime on Wednesday. The Pistons were underdogs in both of those contests and they are 4-2-1 ATS over their last seven contests as they've challenged some of the perceived strongest teams in the league over the last week.

Point guard Cade Cunningham is emerging into one of the NBA's next superstars as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging career-highs with 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He had 35 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists against the Bucks on Wednesday, and he may be too much for the Raptors, who are 28th in the league in scoring defense at 120.8 ppg, to contain. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is off to a rough start at 2-10 this season, but it has dealt with some of the toughest injuries and roughest travels to begin the season. The Raptors' poor record is largely due to their 0-7 mark on the road. The Raptors are 2-3 in Toronto as they'll certainly be excited to return home following an 0-5 road trip. The Raptors defeated the Kings, 131-128, in their last home contest.

Gradey Dick, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has excelled in his role as a go-to option in the offense due to all the team's injuries. He is averaging 20.1 points in 32.4 minutes this season compared to 8.5 points in 21.1 minutes last year as a rookie. Dick had 32 points on Wednesday against the Bucks, and if he can put together another strong scoring performance alongside RJ Barrett against a team that finished 54 games below .500 last season, Toronto can improve to .500 in home contests this year. See which team to pick here.

