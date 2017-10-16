Report: LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs reach agreement on three-year, $72.3M extension
Aldridge and the Spurs have turned things around and reached an agreement on a contract extension
LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs were, at one point, on the brink of a breakup with Aldridge reportedly unhappy with his role with the team. The two sides must have fixed their relationship during the offseason, because according to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs and Aldridge have agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension on Monday.
The details of the deal reportedly include a partial guarantee in the third year of the extension giving San Antonio an out at the back end of the contract. For the extension to take effect, Aldridge will need to opt in to the final year of his current contract.
Aldridge and his role with the Spurs was put under the microscope during the playoffs last season when Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio's primary creators, both went down with injuries. Aldridge struggled in the larger role, especially against the Warriors, and the question of his value to the Spurs came up. He's a solid defender, but can his post-up style offense work with San Antonio?
They seem to believe it can. As the NBA goes small the Spurs continue to go big. They gave Pau Gasol a three-year deal as well and it will be interesting to see if defense and size can beat the small ball and pace of teams like Golden State or Houston. They will of course need a healthy Leonard to make it work.
