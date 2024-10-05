Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, who had surgery on his right knee last November and missed all but six games during the 2023-24 season, suffered a setback in his return to the court, the team announced Friday. Early in training camp this week, Williams strained his left hamstring, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"The good thing about it, though, is it has nothing to do, obviously, with his knee, which is good," Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. "And to me, when you haven't played in that long and you start pushing and pushing, you know, you open yourself up to [injuries to] hammys and groins. So it sucks, but it's still positive, you know? I'm OK with that."

Billups said that Williams didn't hurt himself on a specific play. "I think it was just the intensity of the workout," he said. He added that he has been pleased with how Williams has approached the return-to-play program: "I'm just so happy he's been so focused, man. He's always here early. He never misses therapy. And that's kind of different for Rob, you know? I'm happy with Rob, man. I'm happy with him. It sucks for him that he's down just for a little bit, but he'll be fine."

At media day on Sep. 30, Williams told reporters that it had been "a long seven months, a long fight back," but he felt "ready to get back out there and show what I can do." Portland general manager Joe Cronin told reporters that same day that Williams had been playing 5-on-5 for "the last three or so weeks," and while he hadn't been "fully, fully cleared yet, as far as like without any restrictions or limitations," he had been "really active on the court" and would continue ramping up during training camp. It's not great news that this ramp-up will have to be put on hold, but, as far as setbacks go, this particular one -- a grade 1 hamstring strain, not in the leg that required surgery last year -- appears to be relatively minor.

Williams, who turns 27 this month, was acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Jrue Holiday trade just before last season's training camp. When healthy, he is one of the league's best rim protectors and lob threats. In 2022, he had two surgeries on his left knee.

The Blazers will play the first of their four preseason games on Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Clippers, and they will open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the Golden State Warriors. In Williams' absence, there will be more minutes available for No. 7 pick Donovan Clingan and reserve big Duop Reath. Portland is expected start Deandre Ayton at center, and it is not exactly bereft of frontcourt depth.