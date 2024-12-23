3rd Quarter Report

The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 104-85.

The Pacers entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Kings step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Indiana 13-15, Sacramento 13-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

What to Know

The Kings and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will get right back to it and host the Indiana Pacers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The timing isn't great for the Kings: they have been struggling with three straight losses at home, while the Pacers have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.

The Kings are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 227.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Lakers 103-99. Sacramento didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Kings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of De'Aaron Fox, who went 12 for 17 en route to 31 points plus seven assists and five rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 19 rebounds. The game was Fox's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Suns on Thursday, taking the game 120-111.

The Pacers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 18 rebounds.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 30 assists in three consecutive contests.

Sacramento's loss dropped their record down to 13-16. As for Indiana, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-15 record this season.

Looking forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pacers in their previous matchup back in February, winning 133-122. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Kings slightly, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.