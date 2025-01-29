Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-20, San Antonio 20-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They are set to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center with a little bit of extra rest. The Spurs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Saturday.

The Spurs are coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 140 points on Thursday, they were much more limited against the Pacers on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Indiana at home and fell 136-98.

Even though they lost, the Spurs smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Suns by a score of 111-109. Los Angeles hasn't had much luck with Phoenix recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Clippers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Norman Powell, who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

San Antonio's defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 20-23. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 26-20.

Everything came up roses for the Spurs against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, as the squad secured a 122-86 win. In that game, the Spurs amassed a halftime lead of 63-43, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.