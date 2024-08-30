San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan crashed his car into a guardrail in San Antonio last Saturday but was not injured after the accident.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation's crash report, Sochan, 21, told police that he "lost control of his vehicle" and hit a guardrail on the ramp connecting Interstate-10 and Loop 1604, per MySA. The crash report states that Sochan refused EMS services and that no other vehicles were involved. A Spurs spokesperson told the San Antonio Express-News that Sochan was "unhurt."

From the police report, per MySA:

"[Sochan] state [sic] he was headed SB at the listed location when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guard rail/bridge. EMS services were refused. TxDOT was contacted and updated on the listed damage. [Sochan's] was the only vehicle involved in the listed incident."

TikTok user @_pinkstrawberrymilk posted a video of Sochan standing on the side of the road near his damaged green Porsche.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sochan is coming off a strong debut season, during which he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He started 73 of the 74 games he played for San Antonio last year, averaging 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Sochan played for the Poland national basketball team in the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers this past summer.