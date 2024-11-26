The 2024 NBA Cup continues on Tuesday as the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center. San Antonio is 9-8 overall and 1-5 on the road, while Utah is 4-12 overall and 2-5 at home. Both teams are coming off impressive victories. The Spurs knocked off the Golden State Warriors 104-94, while the Jazz recorded a 121-106 win over the New York Knicks.

The Spurs are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226 points. Before entering any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Utah-San Antonio. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Spurs vs. Jazz spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs vs. Jazz over/under: 226 points

Spurs vs. Jazz money line: Spurs: -144, Jazz: +120

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs enter Tuesday's contest with a bit of confidence after recording three consecutive victories, which includes a 126-118 win over the Jazz on Nov. 21. San Antonio had eight players score in double-figures in that matchup, including guard Chris Paul, who recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. For the season, Paul is averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Forward Harrison Barnes also finished with a double-double in San Antonio's most recent victory over Utah, stuffing the stat sheet with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Barnes is connecting on 52% of his field goals this season and has knocked down nine 3-pointers over his last three contests.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah is coming off a dominant 121-106 win over the New York Knicks. Several players stepped up to help lead the Jazz to victory, including forward Lauri Markkanen, who had a game-high 34 points. Forward John Collins was also extremely effective in the win, posting a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Both players also had success against the Spurs on Nov. 21. Markkanen led the team in scoring with 27 points, while Collins finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Jazz are now 4-2 against the spread in their past six games and they'll look to knock off a Spurs team that is 1-5 in their last six games on the road.

How to make Spurs vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Jazz vs. Spurs on Tuesday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.