With the Phoenix Suns visiting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Kevin Durant was able to reflect on his turbulent time with the franchise. Despite some of the drama -- and an unceremonious end -- Durant still has fond memories of his Nets tenure.

Durant, who led the Suns to a 108-84 win, acknowledged there was some level of "dysfunction" throughout his three seasons with the Nets. The Big Three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played just 16 games together, and Durant was traded to the Suns midway through the 2022-23 season.

While most people remember the failures of that trio, Durant said it was a great fit when everyone was healthy and in the game. Because of that, Durant wishes he had gotten more time on the court with Harden and Irving.

"I think that was the main thing, that we just didn't get on the court together," Durant said, according to the Associated Press. "A lot of injuries. Injuries to me, James and Kyrie kind of played a factor, along with COVID. That whole thing just confused a lot of [stuff]. But I think basketball-wise, chemistry-wise, camaraderie-wise, teamwork-wise, I thought it was the perfect, ideal situation."

In the latter half of the 2020-21 season, after the Nets acquired Harden from the Houston Rockets, Durant said it was "some of the most incredible basketball that I've seen, I've played in."

Although the Nets never achieved their full potential with Durant, Harden and Irving on the roster, it's clear Durant still enjoyed his time with the franchise.

The situation Durant went through in Brooklyn may not be too dissimilar from what Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are going through now. Butler reportedly wants out of Miami, and the team just suspended him for the second time this season after he missed a flight.

Jimmy Butler suspension: Heat punish disgruntled star for second time in latest trade saga twist Jasmyn Wimbish

Heat fans just have to hope that situation produces a better outcome than when the Nets' tore down their Big Three after just over a dozen games together.