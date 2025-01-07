The Charlotte Hornets (7-27) are set to host the Phoenix Suns (16-18) at the Spectrum Center as part of the Tuesday NBA schedule. The Suns ended their four-game losing streak when they knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers 109-99 on Monday. The Hornets will be looking to put an end to their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday. Charlotte lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 in its last outing on Sunday. The Suns lead the all-time series 43-25, and have won seven straight against the Hornets.

Tipoff at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is at 7 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Suns vs. Hornets spread: Phoenix -4.5

Suns vs. Hornets over/under: 221.5 points

Suns vs. Hornets money line: Phoenix -188, Charlotte +156

CHA: The Hornets are 16-17-1 against the spread this season

PHX: The Suns are 12-22 against the spread this season

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets have struggled this season, but they have played better at home than on the road thus far. Charlotte is 5-13 overall and 7-10-1 against the spread in games at the Spectrum Center. They have also covered in three of their last four games heading into Tuesday night's matchup and will be facing a Suns team on the second night of back-to-back road games.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns snapped out of their funk and recorded a solid 109-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Kevin Durant (23 points, six rebounds, five assists) was solid in the win, but Bradley Beal, who came off the bench, was the difference maker. Beal scored 25 points to go with five assists and three rebounds in the win.

How to make Suns vs. 76ers picks

