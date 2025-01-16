The 2024-25 NBA season is approaching its halfway mark, and the Phoenix Suns will visit the Washington Wizards for a cross-conference clash on Thursday. The Suns are 19-20 on the season and are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings, while the Wizards are 6-32 overall and last in the East. Phoenix swept the season series last year, but Washington has covered the spread in three of the last four head-to-head meetings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Phoenix is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 231.5 points according to the SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Suns vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 135-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Phoenix. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Suns spread: Wizards +11.5

Wizards vs. Suns over/under: 231.5 points

Wizards vs. Suns money line: Wizards +468, Suns -649

Wizards vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Wizards vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is coming off a stretch where it played seven games in 12 days and lost on all seven occasions. However, the Wizards did cover as 14.5-point underdogs at home against the Timberwolves on Monday, and they're 14-4-1 against the spread over their last 19 games at home on a Thursday night.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the 120-106 loss to Minnesota, and the Wizards shot an impressive 17-of-40 from the 3-point line. Unfortunately, they didn't have an answer for Anthony Edwards (41 points) in that contest and weren't able to take advantage of a 19-11 advantage in the turnover battle. However, the Wizards could face a Suns team tonight that may be without Bradley Beal (ankle) who is doubtful. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Suns can cover

Meanwhile, the Suns had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Devin Booker (35 points) and Kevin Durant (31 points) combined to go 25-of-43 from the floor in the loss, but the Suns were obliterated 54-37 on the boards and lost 122-117.

Phoenix is now 5-13-1 against the spread over its last 19 games, but the franchise has won five of its last seven against Washington and has won four of six overall. Durant is averaging 27.2 points per game this season while Booker is averaging 25.2. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Wizards vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 135-97 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.