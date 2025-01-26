There's only one game on the NBA schedule for Sunday and the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder will be in action as they travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are 36-8 on the season and have a six-game cushion for home-court advantage in the Western Conference, while the Blazers are 17-28 and sit 13th in the standings. However, Portland has won four games in a row and has covered the spread in three of its last four matchups with Oklahoma City.

Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland is set for 6 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -13.5

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder over/under: 225.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder money line: Portland +592, Oklahoma City -893

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder fell to the Mavericks 121-115 on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by Jalen Williams, who went 11 for 19 en route to 33 points while adding seven assists and four steals. He's evolved into a star for Oklahoma City and the third-year wing is averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also had 31 points and seven assists in the loss and the NBA MVP candidate is averaging 32.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Oklahoma City has won 10 games in a row against Portland and has covered the spread against the Trail Blazers in 10 of 14. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

The Trail Blazers snuck past the Hornets with a 102-97 win on Friday to extend their winning streak to four. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:36 mark of the second quarter when Portland was facing a 37-24 deficit. Anfernee Simons led the charge by posting 27 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals.

It was an impressive effort defensively for Portland, as it limited Charlotte to 37.6% shooting from the floor and 9-for-31 from the 3-point line. Donovan Clingan was a menace around the rim in limited action, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking four shots in just under 18 minutes of action. The Blazers have now covered the spread four games in a row as well. See which team to pick here.

