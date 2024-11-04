In 2019, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder completed a historic blockbuster trade that involved Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and an abundance of first-round picks. The Clippers sent Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in exchange for George.

On the same night, the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard in free agency to pair with George in the hopes of making the Clippers into a championship contender.

Fast forward to the 2024-25 season, and Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into an All-Star caliber player. In fact, Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead the Thunder to a 105-92 win over the Clippers on Saturday, and he led the way with 25 points against the team that drafted him.

Considering that the Thunder are an NBA title contender this season, Gilgeous-Alexander believes the trade was a positive one for him.

"I had a great year here when I was here. Their front office made a trade that they thought was best for their team. Same with the Thunder," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Then the last five years I've tried to focus on my development and the team's development. I've tried to be the best basketball player I can be for the Oklahoma City Thunder. And I'd say it worked out in my favor."

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to a 6-0 start to the 2024-25 season, while putting together averages of 26.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The 26-year-old has appeared in each of the last two NBA All-Star Games as well as making the All-NBA First Team.

The trade has certainly worked out much better for the Thunder up to this point. On top of landing Gilgeous Alexander, Oklahoma City owns Los Angeles' first-round pick until 2026, and have had success with those picks so far. The Thunder added forward Jalen Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and Williams has proved to be a star player for the team thus far.

In addition, the team also acquired point guard Tre Mann with their 2021 first-round pick, who thrived before the Thunder traded him to the Charlotte Hornets at the 2024 trade deadline as part of a deal for Gordon Hayward.

Meanwhile, George left the Clippers this past summer, and signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. On the other hand, Leonard has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure in Los Angeles, and the Clippers never had it past the Western Conference Finals with Leonard and George in the fold.