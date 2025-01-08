Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is bringing joy to fans with his play on the court, as well as his actions off of it. After meeting a young fan with cancer, Edwards exploded for one of his best games of the season while wearing one of his wristbands.

On Saturday night, after scoring 53 points in a 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons, Edwards met 6-year-old cancer patient Luca. The young fan was wearing an Edwards jersey and carrying a sign that said, "To Do: 1. Beat Cancer 2. Be The Next MJ."

Edwards chatted with Luca, autographed his sign and jersey, and made him a promise.

"You know what, Luca?" Edwards said. "I'll wear this for the rest of my career on my left armband, just for you."

After that, Edwards took Luca into the Timberwolves' locker room and introduced him to a handful of teammates, who also received wristbands.

In the Timberwolves' next game, which was against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Edwards played exceptionally while wearing the wristband. He tallied 37 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while leading Minnesota to a 108-106 comeback win.

One day later and still sticking to his promise, Edwards dropped 32 points and nine rebounds in a 104-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.