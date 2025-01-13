Anthony Edwards isn't exactly hurting financially. Not only did the Timberwolves superstar sign a five-year max rookie extension after the 2022-23 season, but he earned All-NBA honors a year later. That made him eligible for a Rose Rule boost to his max salary, bringing his current contract up to $244 million over five years. He has plenty of money to burn, and this season, he's needed it, because his on- and off-court behavior is costing him quite a bit.

On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-125. With 1:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Edwards, apparently upset by the officiating in the game, gave a visible middle finger that was caught on camera.

The NBA issued a $50,000 fine for the incident on Monday, but it doesn't seem as though these fines are getting through to Edwards. This was, after all, the fifth fine Edwards has been issued this season:

On Nov. 17, Edwards was fined $35,000 for giving a fan the middle finger.

On Dec. 9, Edwards was fined $25,000 for "using profane language during a media interview."

On Dec. 23, Edwards was fined $75,000 for using profane language and criticizing officials, calling them "f------ terrible."

On Dec. 29, Edwards was fined $100,000 Houston Rockets.

That brings his fine total up to $285,000 this season without factoring in the automatic $2,000 fine that comes with any technical fouls. Fines as a whole aren't exactly new to Edwards. He picked up a $40,000 fine after criticizing officials last season, and he was fined $50,000 after swinging a chair following Minnesota's playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2023. But these were both the only non-technical foul fines Edwards picked up in those seasons. This year, he's up to four big ones before the halfway point.

Again, Edwards can afford these fines. The broader issue here is that the league's attempts to rein Edwards in a bit don't seem to be working. The NBA typically doesn't suspend players for issues like these, but it does take previous disciplinary history into account when making decisions on any incident. Edwards may be able to afford to pay these fines, but the Timberwolves can't afford to lose him for even a game. He's playing with fire here, and while the NBA may not be eager to turn up the heat, but more fines out of a marquee player like Edwards may not give them any other choice.