The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 39-38 overall and 21-17 at home, while Los Angeles is 38-38 overall and 17-20 on the road. The Lakers are 6-4 in their last 10 games, while the Timberwolves are 5-5 during that stretch.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves vs. Lakers over/under: 232.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Lakers money line: Minnesota -120, Los Angeles +100

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, falling 107-100. Despite the loss, Minnesota got a solid performance out of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 31 points and six assists. For the season, Edwards is averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are scoring 115.7 points per game this season, which ranks 12th in the NBA. However, Minnesota is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six home games.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Los Angeles and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 121-110 victory on the road. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, recording a double-double on 38 points and 10 rebounds. Davis enters Friday's showdown with Minnesota averaging 26.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers feature a top-10 ranked scoring offense, but they've struggled defensively all season long. In fact, Los Angeles is giving up 116.6 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Lakers picks

