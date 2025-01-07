Halftime Report

The Bucks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 66-47.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with an 8-28 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Milwaukee 17-16, Toronto 8-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.88

What to Know

The Bucks and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a road trip to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors have the home-court advantage, but the Bucks are expected to win by seven points.

The Bucks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 228, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of the Trail Blazers by a score of 105-102 on Saturday. Milwaukee didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, the Bucks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Antetokounmpo's evening made it 14 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Raptors traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 106-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic on Friday. Toronto was down 88-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The losing side was boosted by Jakob Poeltl, who went 11 for 12 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 91.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Milwaukee's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 17-16. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 8-27.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've only made 34.4% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks strolled past the Raptors when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a score of 99-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 7-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Toronto and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.