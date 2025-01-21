The Miami Heat will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 21-20 overall and 11-8 at home, while Portland is 14-28 overall and 5-16 on the road. The Heat have dominated this series over the years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Portland.

The Heat are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers spread: Heat -10.5

Heat vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 221.5 points

Heat vs. Trail Blazers money line: Heat: -541, Trail Blazers: +400

Why the Heat can cover

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, the Heat finally turned things around against the Spurs on Sunday. Everything went their way against San Antonio as the Heat made off with a 128-107 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter, when Miami was facing a 39-26 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kel'El Ware, who had 25 points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks. Tyler Herro was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. The Heat were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' game on Sunday was all tied up 53-53 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 113-102 victory over the Bulls. The win was a breath of fresh air for Portland as it put an end to its five-game losing streak.

The Trail Blazers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Scoot Henderson led the charge by earning 25 points in addition to eight assists and seven rebounds. For the season, Henderson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

