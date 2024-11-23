Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: New York 9-6, Utah 3-12

What to Know

The New York Knicks are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Jazz at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Jazz are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Knicks will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

The Knicks are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 138-122 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

The Knicks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Brunson, who shot 7-for-11 from long range and dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten assists. With that strong performance, Brunson is now averaging an impressive 25.2 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Jazz couldn't handle the Spurs on Thursday and fell 126-118. Utah was up 66-46 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Lauri Markkanen, who earned 27 points plus two blocks.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16.7. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

New York is a big 8.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.