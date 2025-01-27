Following Saturday's 118-108 win against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick received a very special gift from a member of the Warriors security staff.

After his postgame press conference, the security guard gave Redick a pair of signed jerseys from Warriors star guard Stephen Curry that the Lakers coach would give to his sons, Knox and Kai. Redick's home in the Pacific Palisades was destroyed in the California wildfires earlier this month, and his sons had an extensive memorabilia collection that was lost in the fire.

Earlier this month, San Antonio Spurs stars Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama also helped Redick's sons restart their collection with signed game-worn jerseys.

Lakers' JJ Redick reacts to 'all the love' as Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul gift his kids jerseys after fires Jasmyn Wimbish

"We'll be in a house soon," Redick said when asked about his family's living situation, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So they're safe, and they're taken care of. The kids are back in school."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is also doing his best to show support for Redick and those who've have had their homes destroyed. Kerr wore a Palisades Dolphins hat to his pregame press conference Saturday, and revealed he's been in contact with Redick in the weeks since via text.

"He's gone through more than I have because he lost his house," Kerr said. "My mom lost hers. So it hasn't affected my life directly. It's more so worrying about my mom.

"But I haven't talked to JJ in detail about where he's living, what his kids are doing, school, all that stuff. That's a lot. So he's got a lot more on his plate right now than I do."

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss is actually a Palisades Charter alum, so Kerr has arranged to get tickets for members of the Dolphins' basketball teams to attend the game between the two teams on Feb. 6 at Crypto.com Arena.

While it's an awful situation, Redick's sons certainly are starting to make some positive memories with all of the new memorabilia.