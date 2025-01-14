The Los Angeles Lakers returned to action Monday night after postponing their previous two games due to the devastating wildfires that have killed at least 24 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures in the L.A. area. Despite the 126-102 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, a touching moment was caught on camera following the game.

Spurs star players Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul gave the sons of Lakers coach JJ Redick their signed game-worn jerseys after Redick's family lost "everything we owned that was of any importance to us" as their house burned down in one of the L.A. fires.

"You're in the league long enough you have this big circle, and it's people you like, people you love and then it's your brothers, and Chris is in that inner, inner circle of brothers," Redick said. "He called me this afternoon and said, 'Vic and I are gonna go -- whether you win or we win -- we're gonna go over and give your boys jerseys. He's well aware they're huge NBA fans.

"All their basketball cards -- I ran a podcast out of my home for two years, and all the players would come through and they'd get either a jersey or card signed. They had a collection of jerseys and cards, and they lost all that. It's nice of them to do it, and now they each have two. Austin [Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day. I appreciate all the love, not surprised Chris did something like that."

Prior to the game, Redick spoke about the Lakers drawing strength from each other during this incredibly difficult time, while also trying to give strength, hope and joy to others who were also impacted. In doing their part to help others, the Lakers held a donation drive outside the arena before the game, and both the Lakers and Clippers are among 12 Los Angeles-area sports teams that are contributing more than $8 million combined to support victims in need. The Lakers also wore warm-up shirts that honored first responders in the area.

The Los Angeles fires continue to burn across the area, but containment has slowly improved. The Palisades fire, which has been the most destructive, is at 17% containment, while the Eaton fire, the next biggest is at 35% containment. Around 88,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the fires, which broke out on Jan. 7.