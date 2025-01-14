The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers both took their home courts on Monday for the first time since the devastating wildfires that killed at least 24 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures began raging across the Los Angeles area last week.

The Lakers, who lost 126-102 to the San Antonio Spurs, hadn't played since Jan. 7 after having their games vs. Charlotte and San Antonio postponed. The Clippers, who had a game vs. Charlotte postponed, hadn't played since Jan. 8 before hosting the Heat on Monday in what ended up being a 109-98 victory.

Before their respective games, both Lakers coach JJ Redick and Clippers coach Tyronn Lue spoke with reporters about returning to game action after such a horrifying handful of days.

Redick, whose family lost "everything we owned that was of any importance us" after the home they were renting burned down, spoke of the beauty that can come in people rallying around each other in times of tragedy, the unique bond between Los Angeles and the Lakers, and the role that sports can play in providing a welcomed distraction and source of "joy" in trying times.

"I think a group functions best when you draw strength from each other," Redick said. "Then it's our job to go give strength, and give hope and give joy. Sports are a lot of things and sports can certainly provide an escape and a distraction and hopefully sports, and tonight, can provide some joy as well. "Sports really work well when the team, the organization has a connection to the city and the fans feel a connection to the team. And then it just flows in some sort of eternal circle of that. The Lakers have that with the city of Los Angeles. Having played here before and lived here, I'm well aware of that relationship. And part of the reason I wanted to coach here was to participate in that."

Lue also recognized the small part that returning to the court, and giving the people of Los Angeles something to cheer about for even just a short while, can play in the healing process after an event like this.

"I hope it can bring some smiles to some faces," Lue said. "Get their thoughts off the devastating fires right now. Life experiences trump everything… that's the most important thing. But hopefully we can step away for a few hours and enjoy basketball."

Lakers, Clippers pay tribute to victims, honor first responders

The Lakers held a donation drive outside their arena before the game and both teams are among the 12 Los Angeles-area sports teams that will contribute more than $8 million combined to support victims in need.

Both teams paid recognition to the tragedy of the fires with shirts. The Lakers wore shirts honoring first responders for pregame warmups.

The Clippers initiated a similar gesture with an "L.A. Strong" shirt provided for fans sitting at the new Intuit Dome.

Before the Lakers-Spurs game, California native Gabe Vincent addressed the crowd to recognize the victims of the fires. Vincent also praised the first responders "who are putting their lives on the line to protect our community" and stressed coming together as a community.

Meanwhile, the Clippers turned to PA announcer Eric Smith to address their crowd.

"Our city has endured unfathomable devastation. Homes have been destroyed, businesses and lives lost, communities forever changed. We're so thankful for the first responders, but we ache for the victims," Smith said. "The smoke will lift and they will return and rebuild, because this is LA. Today we all stand together -- one team, one Los Angeles."

According to CBS News, the fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 24 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures and scorched more than 60 square miles.