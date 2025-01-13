The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 8-31 overall and 7-13 at home, while Golden State is 19-19 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Warriors are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine meetings against Toronto. Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Gary Payton II (calf) and Brandin Podziemski (abdominal) have all been ruled out for the Warriors.

Raptors vs. Warriors spread: Raptors +6

Raptors vs. Warriors over/under: 228.5 points

Raptors vs. Warriors money line: Raptors: +201, Warriors: -248

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors took a 108-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers on Friday. The Warriors have now lost three of their last four games, but they're expected to have Stephen Curry back in the lineup after he missed Friday's contest. Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. He's knocking down 44.6% of his field goals and 41.1% of his 3-point attempts.

Another player making a difference for the Warriors on the offensive end of the floor is guard Buddy Hield. The former Oklahoma standout enters Monday's matchup averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Hield has made at least three 3-pointers in three of his past five outings. In addition, Golden State is 8-4 in its last 12 games on the road against Toronto.

Why the Raptors can cover

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 123-114 to the Pistons. Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pistons only pulled down seven.

Toronto is scoring 111.2 points per game this season. The Raptors are led by guard RJ Barrett, who's averaging 22.7 points per game. He's also been a great facilitator in recent weeks, finishing with five or more assists in six of his last nine games.

