The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to stay hot when they face the Golden State Warriors in a key Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City is coming off a 118-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, while Golden State defeated the Utah Jazz 114-103 on Tuesday. The Thunder (37-8), who have won 17 of their last 20 games, are 17-5 on the road this season. The Warriors (23-23), who have dropped three of five, are 13-12 on their home floor. Stephen Curry didn't play Tuesday as he's managing a knee injury, but could be back in the lineup for this one. Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) are expected to remain out for Golden State.

Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. OKC has won four of the last five meetings. The Thunder are 10-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: Oklahoma City -10



Thunder vs. Warriors over/under: 228.5 points

Thunder vs. Warriors money line: Oklahoma City -465, Golden State +358

OKC: The Thunder have hit the money line in 68 of their last 91 games (+20.05 units)

GS: The Warriors are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

Thunder vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Thunder vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a dominant force, scoring 30 or more points in each of the last three games. In 44 games, all starts, he is averaging 32.1 points, six assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.4 minutes. He is connecting on 52.8% of his field goals, including 35.1% from 3-point range, and 90.6% of his free throws. He is coming off a 35-point, five-rebound and three-steal effort in the win at Portland. He scored 54 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists and made three steals in a 123-114 win over Utah on Jan. 22.

Also powering the Thunder is veteran forward Jalen Williams. In 44 starts, he is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes. He is coming off a 24-point, eight-assist and four-rebound in the win over the Trail Blazers. He had 33 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in a 121-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Dennis Schroder stepped up with Curry out on Tuesday. He scored 23 points, added five rebounds, dished out four assists and made three steals in the win over the Jazz on Tuesday. He scored 20 points and added four assists in a 122-114 win over Washington on Jan. 18. In 20 games with the Warriors, including 17 starts, since being acquired from Brooklyn, he is averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and two rebounds in 26.5 minutes.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins is one of six Warriors averaging double-digit scoring. In 29.7 minutes per game, he is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He has three double-doubles on the season, including a 31-point and 11-rebound performance in the win over the Washington Wizards. He poured in 25 points with six rebounds and three assists in a 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Under the total, projecting 218 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 140-100 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.