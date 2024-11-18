3rd Quarter Report
The Pistons already have more points against the Wizards than they managed in total against the Raptors last Friday. The Pistons have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 102-79.
If the Pistons keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 2-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: Detroit 6-8, Washington 2-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
The Pistons are 2-8 against the Wizards since February of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons will be staying on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Pistons will be strutting in after a win while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Pistons are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225, but even that wound up being too high. They snuck past the Raptors with a 99-95 victory on Friday.
The Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 129-117 to the Hawks. Washington was up 34-20 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Alex Sarr, who scored 20 points plus seven rebounds and four steals.
Detroit's win bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.
Looking ahead, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.
The Pistons beat the Wizards 96-87 in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Detroit is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 230 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Mar 29, 2024 - Detroit 96 vs. Washington 87
- Jan 27, 2024 - Washington 118 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 15, 2024 - Detroit 129 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 27, 2023 - Washington 126 vs. Detroit 107
- Mar 14, 2023 - Washington 117 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 07, 2023 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 117
- Oct 25, 2022 - Washington 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94