Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-17, Boston 22-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV



What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Boston Celtics at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

The 76ers took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They secured a 111-106 W over the Spurs.

Tyrese Maxey was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for the 76ers was Kelly Oubre Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Celtics came into the game on Monday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 108-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The loss hurts even more since Boston was up 58-43 with 1:02 left in the second.

Jaylen Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics struggled to work together and finished the game with only 13 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Philadelphia has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-17 record this season. As for Boston, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-7.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Philadelphia is playing on the road, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The 76ers ended up a good deal behind the Celtics when the teams last played back in February, losing 117-99. Can the 76ers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.