Dallas Mavericks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Dallas 23-19, Charlotte 10-28

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Mavericks and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

The Mavericks took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They walked away with a 106-98 victory over the Thunder. The win was a breath of fresh air for Dallas as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Even though they won, the Mavericks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Thunder pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, the Hornets hadn't done well against the Bulls recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Hornets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 125-123 victory over the Bulls. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Charlotte has posted since November 21, 2024.

The Hornets can attribute much of their success to Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 19 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists. The contest was Ball's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 23-19. As for Charlotte, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-28 record this season.

The Mavericks took their win against the Hornets when the teams last played back in April of 2024 by a conclusive 130-104. In that game, the Mavericks amassed a halftime lead of 69-47, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

Charlotte and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.