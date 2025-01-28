Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Utah 10-34, Golden State 22-23
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: KJZZ-TV 14
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
What to Know
The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Utah Jazz, where tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Last Saturday, the Warriors couldn't handle the Lakers and fell 118-108.
Even though they lost, the Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in four consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. The game between them and the Bucks wasn't a total blowout, but with the Jazz falling 125-110 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Utah was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Golden State now has a losing record at 22-23. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 10-34.
Everything came up roses for the Warriors against the Jazz in their previous meeting back in October of 2024, as the squad secured a 127-86 win. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Golden State is a big 11-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 229 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.
- Oct 25, 2024 - Golden State 127 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 14, 2024 - Golden State 123 vs. Utah 116
- Apr 07, 2024 - Golden State 118 vs. Utah 110
- Feb 15, 2024 - Golden State 140 vs. Utah 137
- Feb 12, 2024 - Golden State 129 vs. Utah 107
- Dec 28, 2022 - Golden State 112 vs. Utah 107
- Dec 07, 2022 - Utah 124 vs. Golden State 123
- Nov 25, 2022 - Golden State 129 vs. Utah 118
- Apr 02, 2022 - Golden State 111 vs. Utah 107
- Feb 09, 2022 - Utah 111 vs. Golden State 85