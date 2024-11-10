Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: New York 4-4, Indiana 4-5

What to Know

The Knicks and the Pacers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2024, but not for long. The New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Knicks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Knicks took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. Everything went their way against the Bucks as the Knicks made off with a 116-94 win. New York has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 22 points or more this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot , having posted ten or more rebounds the last seven times he's played. Less helpful for the Knicks was Jalen Brunson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell victim to a bruising 103-83 loss at the hands of the Hornets. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 64-51 with 6:06 left in the third.

Despite the defeat, the Pacers had strong showings from Pascal Siakam, who went 11 for 17 en route to 27 points plus three steals, and Bennedict Mathurin, who had 22 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Siakam also posted a 64.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

The victory got New York back to even at 4-4. As for Indiana, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: The Knicks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 11.4. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks took their win against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in October by a conclusive 123-98. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Indiana and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.