Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-13, Memphis 20-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

FanDuel SN - SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Memphis Grizzlies will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 128-112 victory over the Hawks on Saturday. Memphis pushed the score to 100-76 by the end of the third, a deficit Atlanta cut but never quite recovered from.

The Grizzlies' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Desmond Bane, who went 7 for 12 en route to 23 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Scotty Pippen Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine assists.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 14 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Clippers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 113-97 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-9 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 16-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 123.1 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Clippers, though, as they've been averaging only 109.4. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Clippers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.