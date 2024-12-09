3rd Quarter Report

The Heat are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Cavaliers 119-105.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Cavaliers will have to make due with a 21-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Cleveland 21-3, Miami 11-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kaseya Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Heat have the home-court advantage, but the Cavaliers are expected to win by three points.

The Heat are hoping to do what the Hornets couldn't on Saturday: put an end to the Cavaliers' winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Cavaliers enjoyed a cozy 116-102 victory over the Hornets. The over/under was set at 218.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Evan Mobley was nothing short of spectacular: he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 41 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (six).

The Cavaliers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 3-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Suns on Saturday, taking the game 121-111. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jimmy Butler, who went 9 for 12 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Cleveland's victory bumped their record up to 21-3. As for Miami, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 50.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've only made 45% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers were dealt a punishing 121-84 loss at the hands of the Heat when the teams last played back in March. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Cavaliers were down 60-39.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.