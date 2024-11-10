Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Boston 8-2, Milwaukee 2-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Celtics will stroll into this one as the favorite.

On Friday, the Celtics needed a bit of extra time to put away the Nets. They secured a 108-104 W over Brooklyn. The 108-point effort marked Boston's lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Jayson Tatum was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. The matchup was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Even though they won, the Celtics struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Nets pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bucks last Friday, but the final result did not. They suffered a painful 116-94 loss at the hands of the Knicks. Milwaukee was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-47.

Boston's win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Milwaukee, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-7.

The Celtics beat the Bucks 119-108 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Bucks' Damian Lillard, who had 33 points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Celtics still be able to contain Lillard? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Boston is a 4.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.