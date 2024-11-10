Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Sacramento 5-4, Phoenix 8-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.98

What to Know

The Suns and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2022, but not for long. The Phoenix Suns will be playing at home against the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. The Suns are coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Friday, the Suns skirted by the Mavericks 114-113 thanks to a clutch free throw from Jusuf Nurkic with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant was his usual excellent self, going 8 for 14 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. The contest was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 107-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clippers. The matchup marked Sacramento's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The Kings' defeat came about despite a quality game from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last eight games he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Kings struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Clippers pulled down 12.

Phoenix's win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Sacramento, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've been averaging only 10.2. Given the Suns' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Suns won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in April, slipping by the Kings 108-107. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Kings turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.