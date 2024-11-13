Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Phoenix 9-2, Sacramento 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

What to Know

The Suns and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2022, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Suns are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

On Tuesday, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jazz, taking the game 120-112.

The Suns' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Devin Booker, who went 11 for 20 en route to 31 points plus two steals and two blocks.

The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Kings on Monday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 116-96 walloping at the hands of the Spurs. The game marked Sacramento's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was DeMar DeRozan, who earned 21 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Less helpful for the Kings was Kevin Huerter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Kings struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.6 threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've been averaging only 10.3. Given the Suns' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 8-3 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Sacramento in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.