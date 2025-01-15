Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Boston 28-11, Toronto 9-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.69

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Celtics escaped with a win against the Pelicans by the margin of a single free throw, 120-119.

Among those leading the charge was Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in April of 2024. Less helpful for the Celtics was Derrick White's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Celtics smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They are 7-2 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Raptors can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Warriors , sneaking past 104-101. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Toronto has posted since December 1, 2024.

Boston's win bumped their record up to 28-11. As for Toronto, their victory bumped their record up to 9-31.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 17.9 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 11.6. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Celtics against the Raptors in their previous matchup two weeks ago, as the squad secured a 125-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won all of the games they've played against Toronto in the last 3 years.