Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Philadelphia 11-17, Utah 7-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Jazz are heading back home. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will round out the year against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Delta Center. The Jazz are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Jazz are headed into the matchup having just suffered their closest loss since October 23rd on Thursday. They lost 122-120 to the Trail Blazers on a last-minute fade away jump shot From Scoot Henderson. The loss hurts even more since Utah was up 70-55 with 8:21 left in the third.

The losing side was boosted by Lauri Markkanen, who went 8 for 14 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 76ers beat the Celtics 118-114 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Philadelphia.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the 76ers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 assists. Maxey's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Martin, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points.

Even though they won, the 76ers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They're 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Utah has been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 18 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-22 record this season. As for Philadelphia, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-17 record this season.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Utah's 22nd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 11-10 against the spread).

The Jazz couldn't quite finish off the 76ers in their previous matchup back in February and fell 127-124. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Maxey, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 51 points. Back with a vengeance, will the Jazz be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.