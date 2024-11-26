The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are set to square off in the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday evening. Washington is 2-13 overall and 1-6 at home, while Chicago is 7-11 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Bulls have dominated this series recently, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Wizards.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. The Bulls are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bulls odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 244.5 points.

Wizards vs. Bulls spread: Wizards +4.5

Wizards vs. Bulls over/under: 244.5 points

Wizards vs. Bulls money line: Wizards: +162, Bulls: -196

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls head into Tuesday's matchup off a 142-131 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zach LaVine, who recorded 29 points and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The match was LaVine's fourth in a row with at least 25 points. Another player making a difference was Nikola Vucevic, who went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points and eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. Chicago is currently ranked fifth in the NBA with 28.7 assists per game and the Bulls have posted at least 25 assists in 12 consecutive contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Wizards can cover

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 11th straight loss. The Wizards took a 115-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers. Rookie Alex Sarr played well in the defeat, posting a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. For the season, Sarr is averaging 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Offensively, the Wizards are averaging 108.5 points per game. Washington is connecting on 44.4% of its field goal attempts this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. Bulls picks

